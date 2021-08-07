Cancel
Basketball

USA men’s basketball holds off late surge from France to win fourth straight gold medal

By Matt Clapp
thecomeback.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USA men’s basketball team was able to escape with their four consecutive Olympic gold medal in an 87-82 victory over France in Tokyo. Team USA had a 10-point lead with under three minutes remaining, but France went on a big run to make it a three-point game with 10 seconds left. Kevin Durant made two free throws — shortly after Damian Lillard missed two — before Nicolas Batum missed a three for France, securing the USA victory.

