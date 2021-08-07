USA men’s basketball holds off late surge from France to win fourth straight gold medal

The USA men’s basketball team was able to escape with their four consecutive Olympic gold medal in an 87-82 victory over France in Tokyo. Team USA had a 10-point lead with under three minutes remaining, but France went on a big run to make it a three-point game with 10 seconds left. Kevin Durant made two free throws — shortly after Damian Lillard missed two — before Nicolas Batum missed a three for France, securing the USA victory.