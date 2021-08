Dementia is a progressive brain disorder that, at present, has no cure. Scientists are actively trying to better understand what causes the disease so that it can be prevented, or the risk of developing it reduced, if possible. The biggest risk factors are age (most cases of dementia occur in people over 60) and family history. But researchers are discovering more about what increases risk, and Korean scientists recently published their findings about a condition that may triple your chances of developing dementia. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.