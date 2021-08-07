Cancel
NFL

Sanger celebrates Tom Flores as he is inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame

By Mederios Babb
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANGER, Calif. (KSEE) – Sanger is getting ready for its own Tom Flores to be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame on Sunday. “This solidifies where he is at with his legacy,” said former Sanger High football coach Chuck Shidan. “I think it is great for the younger generations. I think it is great for the community and I think it is great for the youth of Sanger to know that a Hispanic kid from Sanger could make it big.”

Tom Hall
