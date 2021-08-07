Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Who You Got? Sherdog Staff Pick 'Em: UFC 265

By Sherdog.com Staff
Sherdog
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to the Sherdog Staff Pick 'Em, where this week, we will take our best shot at UFC 265. Last week's "UFC Vegas 33" card was an unprecedented, embarrassing disaster for the league, as we came in at a collective 26% on our picks, the worst overall showing since the Pick 'Em relaunched in 2019. How bad was it? Nobody in the league hit even half of his picks, and three of us went 1-for-9. It was a rough night for the oddsmakers, as betting favorites went 2-7-1 on the night, but that's no excuse, and we'll do better this week.

www.sherdog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBthecomeback.com

Ball girl wrecks fan on the field at Dodger Stadium, receives lengthy ovation

Fans on the field are usually fairly harmless, although there are exceptions. They’re almost always idiots and/or clout chasers, though, and they’re certainly disruptive. Today, one guy led most of Dodger Stadium security on a chase across the field, and none of them seemed likely to catch him before he made an escape into the stands or another pivot back onto the field of play.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Charlotte Flair Going To AEW With Two Stars?

Charlotte Flair is undoubtedly one of the most talented female Superstars WWE has ever seen, and it appears that she is making a stunning medical recovery. She was initially supposed to have huge plans for WrestleMania 37 as she already called out RAW Women’s Champion Asuka on a past episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, but that did not end up happening. After her return, Charlotte Flair faced off against Rhea Ripley and Asuka at WWE WrestleMania Backlash for the RAW Women’s Championship but was unable to win the match and become the new RAW Women’s Champion. She ultimately won the title at the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view but lost it the next day to Nikki A.S.H., who cashed in her Money In The Bank briefcase and became the new RAW Women’s Champion. Charlotte Flair’s bombshell AEW claims were also previously leaked.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Derrick Lewis Exposed For ‘Cheating’ At UFC 265

Derrick Lewis is most definitely one of the top stars in all of the UFC, as he has had a solid career in the Heavyweight division in the UFC. A UFC woman also recently leaked Derric Lewis’ dressing room video. Derrick Lewis squared off against Ciryl Gane in the main...
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Calls for investigation into World Boxing Association after another shocker

Once again, WBN is sad to report the goings-on of a sanctioning body hitting the headlines. The World Boxing Association is taking heavy fire. After Gabriel Maestre won a disgusting decision of Mykal Fox, an opponent who won most of the rounds and dropped the ex-amateur star, there are since calls for an official investigation into the WBA.
UFCSherdog

Dana White: Ciryl Gane ‘Put on a Clinic’ Against Derrick Lewis at UFC 265

Ciryl Gane’s performance in the UFC 265 headliner against Derrick Lewis was about as flawless as one could get at the sport’s highest level. The Frenchman chopped away at his opponent’s legs with kicks to hinder his movement before unloading with heavy punches to the head as Lewis covered up near the fence, forcing a stoppage 4:11 into Round 3. When all was said and done, Gane’s 98-to-16 advantage in significant strikes was the largest ever for a UFC heavyweight title fight. About the only adversity “Bon Gamin” suffered was a couple inadvertent eye pokes from his opponent.
UFCSherdog

Matches to Make After UFC 265

Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweights have a 6-foot-5, 247-pound problem on their hands that no one has been able to address. Ciryl Gane kept his perfect professional record intact and laid claim to the interim heavyweight championship, as he brought down Derrick Lewis with punches in the third round of their UFC 265 main event on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston. Lewis bowed out 4:11 into Round 3, suffering his first setback in more than two years.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dustin Poirier Wife Posts Black Swimsuit Photo

Jolie Poirier, the wife of UFC star Dustin Poirier recently took to her Instagram story section and posted a picture. It saw Dustin, herself, and their daughter Parker. Jolie was seen wearing a black swimsuit and posed for the picture. You can check it out below:. Michael Chandler has a...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar ‘Beat Up’ AEW Star Before Show

The former WWE star Brock Lesnar is a powerhouse when it comes to tossing smaller opponents inside the ring. But, shockingly enough, he could do execute the same thing with someone of the size of The Big Show(Paul Wight), who is currently signed with AEW. Brock Lesnar had defeated The...
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Kills Off Elias’ Character On RAW This Week

WWE Raw included a few notable moments, but one very interesting segment came during the third hour of the show. Elias used to be The Drifter, wandering around with his guitar and entertaining crowds. That time is over for him now. They showed a video package during Raw this week...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former ESPN Host Trey Wingo Has Landed A New Job

On Tuesday afternoon, fans learned that longtime ESPN host Trey Wingo reportedly landed a new job. According to a report from Richard Deitsch of the Athletic, Wingo landed a job with Caesars. The former NFL Draft host now owns a new title: Chief Trends Officer and Brand Ambassador for Caesars Sportsbook.
UFCPosted by
Fightful

Fightful/Talking MMA Pick Em' For UFC Vegas 33

Make your official picks for UFC Vegas 33. Welcome to the Fightful MMA and Talking MMA pick'em. Comment in the Disqus platform below and share your official predictions for the UFC Vegas 33 main card. Fightful and Talking MMA presents these pick'em threads for every UFC pay-per-view and Fight Night main card.
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 33: Hall vs. Strickland staff picks and predictions

The Bloody Elbow team has made its predictions for UFC Vegas 33, and the slight lean is towards Sean Strickland to win the main event over Uriah Hall. Dayne Fox is on his own for the co-main, as he likes Kyung Ho Kang over Rani Yahya. Really there is not much else to say about this card.
UFCchatsports.com

MMASucka’s Bellator 263 Staff Picks

The second of two fight cards for our MMASucka staff picks this weekend are locked in. Bellator 263 will come about in just a few short hours from The Forum in Inglewood, California. This will mark the promotion’s first event away from the Mohegan Sun Arena since October of last year. Tonight’s main card will kick off at 10:00pm ET (7:00pm PT) live on Showtime.
UFCSherdog

Sherdog’s Official Mixed Martial Arts Rankings

A.J. McKee believes he’s the best featherweight in the world, regardless of promotion. Now he has the ranking to back that up. After submitting Patricio Freire inside of a round to win the 145-pound grand prix and claim the featherweight title at Bellator 263, the undefeated “Mercenary” rockets up the latest Sherdog.com divisional rankings to No. 2, behind only reigning UFC champ Alexander Volkanovski.
UFCthebodylockmma.com

UFC 265 Fight Card: Who is fighting this weekend?

A UFC pay-per-view event is set to take place this Saturday night at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, with an interim UFC Heavyweight Championship bout locked in as the main event. Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane is the matchup of choice and is the only title fight scheduled for...
UFCSherdog

Sherdog’s Pound-for-Pound Top 10 Rankings

A.J. McKee has been building to this moment since his Bellator MMA debut more than six years ago. McKee completed an impressive run through the Bellator featherweight grand prix with a first-round submission of Patricio Freire in the Bellator 263 headliner at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Saturday night. Now undefeated in 18 professional appearances, “Mercenary” takes over Freire’s No. 9 ranking in Sherdog.com’s latest pound-for-pound update. With Freire still holding Bellator’s lightweight belt, a rematch could be in store at a different weight class, which would also have serious pound-for-pound implications down the road. For now, though, it’s time to welcome McKee to elite company, an honor that is well deserved.
NFLchatsports.com

Saints Wire Staff Picks: Training camp superlatives

New Orleans Saints training camp is in full swing, so our staff at Saints Wire have made our picks for the trendy superlatives flying around the Twittersphere. We chose players who fit our interpretation of various categories like Breakout Guy, Comeback Kid, and Under the Radar, occasionally coming into agreement. It’s a fun exercise, but who would you pick? Compare to our selections:

Comments / 0

Community Policy