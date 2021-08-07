Cancel
Why a linen dress is the ultimate staple to waft around in now – and the best ones under £160

By Alyson Walsh
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot that I need any excuse to write about Saint Patrick Grant, but as well as running sustainable clothing label and social enterprise Community Clothing and co-hosting The Great British Sewing Bee, the award-winning designer is now growing flax as part of a Homespun Homegrown project in Blackburn. And I found the idea of a vineyard in Sussex mind-blowing… Being from the north west myself, I am completely enamoured by what Grant has done to restore manufacturing in the area, together with his commendable ethos encouraging consumers to “buy good clothes that last”. Give that man a medal. I’m not sure how long it takes to grow flax and turn it into linen, but hopefully by this time next summer I’ll be wafting around in homegrown style.

