(CNN) — Pyrocumulus, dry lightning, firenadoes. It sounds like something out of an apocalyptic movie, but it's a dangerous reality that firefighters are facing. "We're seeing truly frightening fire behavior, I don't know how to overstate that. We have a lot of veteran firefighters who have served for 20, 30 years and have never seen behavior like this, especially day after day, and the conditions we're in. So we really are in uncharted territory around some of these extreme, large fires and the behavior we're seeing," said Plumas National Forest Supervisor Chris Carlton.