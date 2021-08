The general public doesn’t have a great opinion of motorcycle riders. In fact, they tend to lump all two-wheel enthusiasts into the “outlaw biker” category. That just isn’t fair. There are actually more law-abiding clubs out there today than anything else. People ride for countless reasons. Many of them just enjoy the freedom they feel on two wheels. However, even the ones who ride for nefarious clubs can have big hearts. One young man learned just how generous motorcycle enthusiasts can be when he set up a lemonade stand on the way to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.