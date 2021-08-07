Doctors Contributing To Vaccine Misinformation Could Lose Their License

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance Tuesday, recommending that people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 should again wear masks indoors in areas of the U.S. where the virus is surging. The CDC also recommends that children wear masks this fall as they return to school for in-person learning. President Biden continues to urge Americans to be vaccinated as Delta variant cases continue to rise. This, as the White House continues its battle against coronavirus vaccine misinformation on social media, blaming it for vaccine hesitancy in America. Howard Kurtz, host of “MediaBUZZ” on the FOX News Channel and the Media BUZZMeter podcast, weighs in on the role social media platforms like Facebook play in vaccine misinformation, the debate over what misinformation is and where we draw the line with government involvement in determining what information people can or cannot see online.