Doctors Contributing To Vaccine Misinformation Could Lose Their License

By William Blanchette
news9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federation of State Medical Boards says doctors who knowingly spread false information about vaccines could lose their license. They believe this could help stop the spread of disinformation on social media. "It comes down to that very simple thing, are you willing to take that chance and if you...

