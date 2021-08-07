Take a deep breath and release

Everyone has dealt with stress over the long term, nearly two years! Now, as parents and their children prepare for the return to the classroom there likely isn’t anyone who is not concerned about the safety and well being of their children. Nobody is sure about anything, or who to believe. (Was there ever a time when we did have such assurance? What changed?) Who is at greatest risk of serious illness? And how do parents and caregivers prepare themselves and their children for the days ahead?