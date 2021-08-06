Cancel
Books & Literature

Between the Covers: "Infinite Country"

By Carolyn Statler Three Sisters Books, Gifts
Shelbyville News
 6 days ago

Infinite Country by Patricia Engel is a book I wasn’t familiar with by an author equally unfamiliar to me. This is her fourth book, and her earlier books have won awards or have been finalists for a number of awards. The novel is the story of a family wanting to leave their home country of Columbia, South America, to immigrate to the United States to make a better life for their children, the story of so many people who think life would be better. Things have certainly been terrible in Columbia over a half century of violence, but life is difficult in different ways for this family in the United States. When they decided they are going to overstay their visas, life begins to unravel, and Mauro is deported back to Columbia. Elena stays behind with her children, two of which are Columbian, but the third, Talia, is a United States citizen.

