Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alexander City, AL

EST/THOMAS,E.

Dadeville Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, ALABAMA IN RE: THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF EDNA N. THOMAS, DECEASED CASE NUMBER 2021-0195 NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT TO BE PUBLISHED BY PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE Letters Testamentary on the estate of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 2nd day of August, 2021, by the Honorable Talmadge East, claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same with in time allowed by law or the same will be barred. William Everett Thomas Personal Representative Mitchell E. Gavin Attorney for Personal Representative 1258 Lee Street P.O. Box 248 Alexander City, Alabama 35011-0248 Alexander City Outlook: Aug. 7,14 and 21, 2021 EST/THOMAS,E.

www.alexcityoutlook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tallapoosa County, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Alexander City, AL
Government
Tallapoosa County, AL
Government
City
Alexander City, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Letters Testamentary#Est Thomas#Personal#P O
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban take Kandahar, Herat in major Afghanistan offensive

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban captured two major Afghan cities, the country’s second- and third-largest after Kabul, and a strategic provincial capital on Thursday, further squeezing the embattled government just weeks before the end of the American military mission in Afghanistan. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks the biggest...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves intact Indiana University's vaccination requirement

The Supreme Court on Thursday left intact Indiana University's requirement that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending classes this fall. The ruling was issued unilaterally by Justice Amy Coney Barrett , who handles emergency matters from Indiana, and came in response to a request earlier this month from eight Indiana students to block the requirement.
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

HHS joins vaccine trend, orders shots for its health workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday. The order from Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy