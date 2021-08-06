Chew This! Smores For a Crowd

Most of my life, I have never really been a fan of smores. I think maybe, looking back, it was because of the mess that they usually always made! Later on in my life, I started using different types of cookies in place of the graham crackers and I liked them a little better. I mean, have you tried making smores using those circle fudge stripped cookies!? Yum! Anyways, I always wondered to myself if there was a way you could somehow make smores less messy and make them in a large batch instead of one single smore at a time. Well, I experimented with a few different concepts over the years, but nothing ever really worked. I tried just layering the ingredients into a pan and baking them but that was a disaster because once you tried to cut and serve it, everything just sort of fell out and made a terrible mess! I put the idea on the backburner for a while and even experimented with air fryer smores. That was a mess too!