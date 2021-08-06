Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Chew This! Smores For a Crowd

By Blaise Doubman
Shelbyville News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost of my life, I have never really been a fan of smores. I think maybe, looking back, it was because of the mess that they usually always made! Later on in my life, I started using different types of cookies in place of the graham crackers and I liked them a little better. I mean, have you tried making smores using those circle fudge stripped cookies!? Yum! Anyways, I always wondered to myself if there was a way you could somehow make smores less messy and make them in a large batch instead of one single smore at a time. Well, I experimented with a few different concepts over the years, but nothing ever really worked. I tried just layering the ingredients into a pan and baking them but that was a disaster because once you tried to cut and serve it, everything just sort of fell out and made a terrible mess! I put the idea on the backburner for a while and even experimented with air fryer smores. That was a mess too!

www.shelbynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Indiana University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipescookitonce.com

Pig-Pickin Cake

This cake is incredibly good, you’ll want to lick your fingers and plate clean! Never miss the opportunity to try this amazing Pig-Pickin Cake. Made only with simple ingredients and ready in no time, this super moist and perfectly sweet cake will be your new favourite! A certified crowd favourite and perfect not only as an easy and fast dessert but crazy delicious for every occasion! Made this again today for a simple get-together with friends and colleagues and as expected, it was a blast!
Recipesacidrefluxdiettips.org

One-Pot Taco Spaghetti

Heat olive oil in a large stockpot over medium-high heat. Add ground beef, yellow onions, and taco seasoning. Cook until beef has browned, about 3-5 minutes, making sure to crumble the beef as it cooks. Stir in tomato paste and diced tomatoes, then stir. Add spaghetti and water. Bring to...
Recipescookitonce.com

CHICKEN ROLLUPS #2

Prep Time: 15 mins | Cook Time: 30 mins | Total Time: 45 mins | Yield: 6 people. My family calls these Chicken Roll-ups “heaven in a pan”. It’s so good we have to have it at least twice a week! I never have to worry about leftovers because they gobble it until it’s all gone. So what’s inside these delicious roll-ups? It’s chicken and cream cheese topped with melty cheese! Incredibly easy to whip up and super perfect for busy weeknights.
Recipessavorytooth.com

Shrimp And Sausage Gumbo

4 links smoked Andouille sausage, sliced (Note 1) 2 bell peppers, chopped (Note 2) 1 cup chopped carrots (Note 3) 5 scallions, sliced (Note 4) Make Seasoning: Stir together all Cajun seasoning ingredients in small bowl until well-mixed. Set aside. Make Roux: Heat oil in pot (Note 6) over medium...
Recipescookitonce.com

Perfect Potato Soup

This creamy potato soup is so easy and quick to throw together without the heavy cream. It’s incredibly comforting, super delicious, and perfect for chilly nights. Cosy up with a bowl of this tasty potato soup garnished with cheese, bacon bits, and onions. Ingredients. 2 1/2 lbs baby red potatoes,...
RecipesPosted by
The Kitchn

Cheesy Meatball Casserole

Spaghetti and meatballs is one of my all-time favorite comfort foods. When I was growing up, I would practically beg my mom to make it. But it was never about the pasta for me: The saucy, garlicky meatballs were all I really wanted. This recipe — which lets the meatballs...
Recipesspaceshipsandlaserbeams.com

Crockpot Chicken and Dumplings

Grab our exclusive Lazy Cooking Bundle, 60% off now!. Loaded with fresh vegetables, creamy sauce, tender chicken, and soft dumplings, our crockpot chicken and dumplings takes old-fashioned comfort food and makes it even easier to make by letting your slow cooker do the work. Our stovetop version is just as...
RecipesPosted by
The Daily Meal

How to Cook Corn on the Cob

Corn on the cob is definitely among the best summertime produce. It’ s crisp, it’ s sweet and it’ s plain fun to eat. Whether you like it slathered in butter, coated in mayo and chile powder or sprinkled with Parmesan, corn on the cob always tastes good.
Recipescookitonce.com

Earthquake Cake

Prep Time: 20 mins | Cook Time: 45 mins | Total Time: 1 hr 5 mins | Servings: 20. I am enjoying my keto journey. I started not too long ago, and I realized there are so many amazing keto recipes out there! This keto Earthquake Cake is what I am obsessing about for the past few days. It’s a wonderful, delicious cake, not to mention so easy to whip up.
Food & Drinksgordonramsayclub.com

Mouth-Watering Chocolate Baileys Truffles

Looking for a delicious chocolate treat to close your meal? If your answer is yes or hell yeah– then you got to try these cute mouth-watering chocolate Baileys truffles! So rich, deeply chocolatey and semi-creamy, these truffles are the ultimate chocolate cookie experience. Here is the recipe:. Servings around 50-56...
Recipeseatwell101.com

15-Minute Cream Cheese Spinach Chicken Pasta

Creamy Spinach Chicken Pasta – This cream cheese spinach chicken pasta recipe comes together quickly and summarizes what “total comfort food dinner” really means. Made with farfalle pasta, rotisserie or leftover chicken, spinach, spices, garlic, cream cheese, and parmesan, you can make this incredible chicken pasta dinner in less than 30 minutes. Enjoy!
Rockport, TXPosted by
Mike Hancock

All Aboard Chew Chew Bar-BQ in Rockport

A little welding magic and a brisket machine is born.Mike Hancock. Heralded food historian Michael Twitty, author of the James Beard Award-winning cooking memoir, "The Cooking Gene" said that, "If it doesn't take all day, it ain't barbecue".
RecipesShelbyville News

Chew This! A Family Recipe from Janet Cullison

Can anyone else believe that Christmas will be here in just a few short months? I, personally, am still not over last Christmas! Time really flies when you get older, that is one thing for certain. Whenever I think of Christmas, especially Christmas in July, I start thinking about traditional foods and desserts and how I can somehow create a spin on the classics. Sweet potato casserole becomes something special when you add lots of lime juice to the sweet potato mixture and top it off with a brown sugar, butter and pecan crust! A classic apple crumble becomes something extraordinary when you replace the topping of the crumble with bits and shards of homemade sugar cookie dough! Turkey roasted at a higher temperature for a shorter amount of time, ham covered with Dr. Pepper and clove and roast beef served cold with a french buttery white sauce are all spins of some of everyone’s favorite classic dishes.
Recipesrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

A chicken dish fit for a crowd

Now that lively celebrations have found their way back onto millions of people’s social schedules, party hosts and hostesses who like to cook and entertain can brighten up their recipe repertoires with dishes that are easily expanded for a crowd. Feeding a houseful of people isn’t difficult when simple and tasty recipes are chosen for large gatherings.
RecipesYork Dispatch Online

Chew on a hot dish: 6 pepper recipes

There is little about a chile that hints at the danger lurking inside. They dangle colorfully, seemingly harmlessly, from a plant’s bright foliage, or they are piled welcomingly at a grocery store or farmers market. And yet, a single bite can cause intense pain, an “if-I-get-out-of-this-I’ll-never-sin-again” kind of pain. Some...
Coeur D'alene, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

Cd'A brings the crowds

Downtown Coeur d’Alene boomed on Friday with locals and people from all over the U.S. attending three festivals that will run through Sunday. The Coeur d’Alene Street Fair on Sherman Avenue, Taste of Coeur d’Alene in City Park, and Art on the Green on the North Idaho College campus feature vendors, art of all mediums, live music, crafts, food and more.
Drinksbeerandbrewing.com

Crowd-Craved Flavor Without Kettle-Crowding Vegetation

Hopsteiner Salvo™ is a low-alpha extract that preserves aromatic oils and beta acids while eliminating vegetal matter, leading to big aroma, low bitterness, and minimal beer loss. SPONSORED CONTENT. Crystal Lake Brewing has a secret weapon for producing the sort of low-IBU, hop-heavy styles that consumers love, but without the...
Recipescookitonce.com

Cherry Cream Cheese Dump Cake

Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 1 hr | Additional time: 10 mins | Total time: 1 hr 20 mins | Servings: 16. This cake is one of my family’s most pick desserts. It’s pretty easy to throw together using only a few simple ingredients. All our favourite in one decadent cake to finish off a meal. Enjoy this with a big scoop of vanilla ice cream for extra goodness!

Comments / 0

Community Policy