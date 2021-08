Paulette J. Ault of Jefferson City, Missouri, formerly of Guntersville, passed away on July 29, 2021, from pancreatic cancer. She is survived by her husband Thomas Ault; two step-sons and their wives; two step-granddaughters and six step great-grand children; one daughter and one son, as well as three grand-chiildren. She will be remembered as the editor for her husband's books.