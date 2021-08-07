Our chance is now to protect lives and businesses

President and CEO of the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce. When COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in New York State in June that’s because vaccinations were on the rise. Now, with the aggressive Delta variant on the rise faster than vaccinations, New York City has implemented a new rule: restaurants, fitness centers, and indoor entertainment venues must see proof of vaccination before patrons can enter. These are some of the types of businesses that were hardest hit in the first round of the pandemic last year, not only in New York City, but locally as well. It does not bode well for the rest of the state as we continue to see increasing cases and hospitalizations beginning to creep into more rural areas again.