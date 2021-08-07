Cancel
Dunkirk, NY

Methadone clinic on track for fall opening in city

 6 days ago

A methadone clinic at Third and Main streets should open by the end of October, Dunkirk Mayor Wilfred Rosas said this week. Rosas said the chief operating officer of the clinic’s parent company, New York City-based Acacia Network, visited the site with him on Thursday. The clinic will be directly operated by the Alba de Vida substance abuse treatment program run by Hispanos Unidos of Buffalo, an affiliate of Acacia.

