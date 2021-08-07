County paramedic shares pandemic experience

JAMESTOWN — Jamestown paramedic Kelsey Mattison has worked in emergency services for the past six years — but nothing could have prepared her for the COVID-19 pandemic. Mattison, who responds to emergencies in both the Jamestown and Dunkirk areas, shared her story with The Post-Journal, giving a first-hand account of what emergency personnel have been dealing with throughout the era of the coronavirus. However, she not only grappled with the challenges of her profession — she began the pandemic as an expectant mother.