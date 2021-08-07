Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jamestown, NY

County paramedic shares pandemic experience

Observer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAMESTOWN — Jamestown paramedic Kelsey Mattison has worked in emergency services for the past six years — but nothing could have prepared her for the COVID-19 pandemic. Mattison, who responds to emergencies in both the Jamestown and Dunkirk areas, shared her story with The Post-Journal, giving a first-hand account of what emergency personnel have been dealing with throughout the era of the coronavirus. However, she not only grappled with the challenges of her profession — she began the pandemic as an expectant mother.

www.observertoday.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jamestown, NY
Health
Dunkirk, NY
Health
Jamestown, NY
Government
City
Jamestown, NY
Dunkirk, NY
Government
City
Dunkirk, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Attacks#Paramedic#Pandemic#First Aid#Emergency Personnel#The Post Journal#Covid#Ppe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves intact Indiana University's vaccination requirement

The Supreme Court on Thursday left intact Indiana University's requirement that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending classes this fall. The ruling was issued unilaterally by Justice Amy Coney Barrett , who handles emergency matters from Indiana, and came in response to a request earlier this month from eight Indiana students to block the requirement.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...

Comments / 2

Community Policy