Memorial services help families remember loved ones

Bethel Social Services seeks donations to help families in financial need. Bethel Social Services will be on the front lawn of the Municipal Center until 5 o'clock today collecting gift cards for the Bethel Police Department to distribute in urgent situations. Donations of pre-paid gift cards for local grocers and eateries, as well as gas cards and generic gift cards will be collected. Bethel Social Services also has tags available for residents to select for the Back to School Program drive. Each tag has one or two items on it, to help 97 children registered to receive backpacks filled with school supplies. The Department will also be helping children living at Amos House this year. The transitional living facility serves women and children in the Greater Danbury area, with customize programming to ensure they are able to achieve long-term self sufficiency.