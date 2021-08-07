Silver Creek Seniors meet
SILVER CREEK — The Silver Creek Senior Citizens met on July 27 with 28 members present. President Ed Newman welcomed back Teri Weinheimer and then opened the meeting with the Pledge to the Flag and God Bless America. Pauline Flitt read “God’s Creations” and offered a blessing of the food. We enjoyed hot dogs grilled by Earl Sheeler and Harry Suski, and many delicious salads and casseroles. Pauline and Lorrie Newman entertained us with jokes.www.observertoday.com
