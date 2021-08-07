Attempt made to resolve pier parking situation

The city of Dunkirk has erected six new signs near the pier in response to persistent parking problems. The Boardwalk, Marina and the new 64 on the Pier are proving quite popular this summer and that means many people who want to visit are shut out of parking places. The spaces in front of the Boardwalk and 64 on the Pier are often filled up in the afternoons and evenings. Demetri’s restaurant, across the street from the Boardwalk and featuring outdoor patio seating this time of year, is popular in its own right and keeps its parking lot signed off for itself.