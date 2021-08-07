County hires new safety coordinator

MAYVILLE — County Executive Paul M. Wendel Jr. has selected Daniel Rey as Chautauqua County safety coordinator. Rey has served as the Safety and Training Coordinator for Niagara County since January 2014. In this position, he developed and oversaw safety-training programs for the county. This included performing inspections of departments’ work areas, buildings and equipment; identifying and making recommendations for the reduction or elimination of risks to personnel and the public, and conducting post-workplace accident investigations.