NEW YORK STATE: Hypocritical chief must step down

Observer
 6 days ago

The calls for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign have come loud and clear from every corner of the state, seemingly regardless of political affiliation. We have been a frequent critic of the governor’s in this corner of the world, but thought earlier this year that the governor deserved due process before being called on to resign. The release this week of Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation on claims of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior toward women working in the governor’s executive offices provided that due process.

