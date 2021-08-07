Golfers hit links as benefit, for memories

Over a decade ago, Bill Bamonto and a handful of his friends gathered at Demetri’s restaurant in Dunkirk. Wanting to see each other more, Bamonoto proposed an idea to get a bunch of alumni from Fredonia, Dunkirk, and Cardinal Mindszenty High Schools all together for one big long weekend. What spawned from that is the DHS/CMHS/FHS Alumni Charity Golf Tournament, which ran for its 11th year on Friday morning after taking a one year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.