Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Friday night at the rodeo

Observer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn photo above, Casey Allen of Vandergift, Pa. competes in the Ladies Breakaway at the Gerry Rodeo on Friday night. At right, Trey Watts of Marshall, Mo. competes in the saddle bronc riding. The rodeo continues today.

www.observertoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trey Watts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saddle#Bronc Riding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Lincoln, AR5newsonline.com

Friday Night Football previews: Lincoln Wolves

LINCOLN, Ark. — The Lincoln Wolves enter the season with confidence after a strong 2020 campaign. Reed Mendoza enters his second season leading Lincoln after becoming just the second coach in program history to earn a playoff victory. The team has just four returning starters on both sides of the...
Wenatchee, WAWenatchee World

AppleSox blast NW Star Academy Friday night

WENATCHEE — The bats had been quiet over the last week but the AppleSox finally unleashed Friday night against the NW Star Academy, racking up 12 hits and winning 15-4 in seven innings. Every starter recorded at least one hit, Collin Villegas mashed a two-run home run in the sixth...
Footballfox44news.com

Friday Night Preview: Hamilton Bulldogs

WACO, TX — The Hamilton Bulldogs are returning 12 total starters. As for three of the six defensive returning starters, the Bulldogs have a dangerous trio of linebackers in Caleb Lengefeld, Taylor Long and C.J. DeLeon, who all recognize what their team is capable of this season. “There’s nothing better...
Preston, IDPost Register

Famous Preston Night Rodeo packs 'em in

PRESTON – The City of Preston and their Rodeo Committee advertise the event as “The Famous Preston Night Rodeo.”. What you will find during the annual three-day celebration that had its 86th renewal this past weekend is an event that basically turns the sleepy little town upside down each of those three days in a very special way.
Montgomery, ALWSFA

Friday Night Fever Preview: Trinity Presbyterian Wildcats

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We are knocking on the door of the high school football season, and we continue our Friday Night Fever previews in the Capital City with Trinity Presbyterian!. The Wildcats enter year two under head coach Granger Shook, who returned to his alma mater last season. “Trinity...
Stuart, IAswiowanewssource.com

Championship night at Stuart Speedway

STUART – There were 92 cars that made their way to Stuart Speedway for season championship night. The event was presented by Karl Chevrolet of Stuart and Anita Lumber Company. Feature winners for the night were Kaden Rice, Josh May, Kolby Sabin, Brayton Carter, Luke Ramsey, Todd Shute and Matt Avila.
Floyd County, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

High school football scrimmages set for Friday night

True, the big fiery orange orb is still hanging high in the sky and kicking out some intense heat. We also just closed out the month of July and officially, autumn is still about seven weeks away. But the calendar on the wall says its football season. It starts Thursday...
Greenville, OHDaily Advocate

Friday Night Futbol comes to Greenville Aug. 13

GREENVILLE — On Friday, Aug. 13, Miami Valley Hospital North Stadium and Harmon Field will host “Friday Night Futbol.” This is the official first soccer match of the regular season for the Greenville Green Wave Girls Soccer team as they take on the National Trail Trailblazers at 7 p.m. This...
Mishawaka, IN22 WSBT

Friday Night Football Fever Playbook: Marian Knights

Mishawaka, IN — Its a big day on the local sports calendar!. The start of high school fall sports in Indiana. Thousands of area high school kids hit the fields today for the very first time, in preparation of the fall prep sports season. The Marian Football team holding their...
Williamson County, TNyourwilliamson.com

Keeping Score: Friday Night Lights in Williamson County

It’s time to sport your favorite team colors and grab your bleacher seat, because football season is back! Get ready for the roar of the crowd, the smell of popcorn, and the stadium lights to put a spotlight on your local high school athletes. Here is your lineup for the Williamson County High School football games.
Montgomery, ALWSFA

Friday Night Fever Preview: Lee Generals

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Lee Generals posted a 7-3 record in 2019 but missed the 7A playoffs in Eric Hudson’s first season as the Generals’ head coach. After a move to class 6A in 2020, the Generals found themselves back in the playoffs. Their run ended in the second...
Sportsarlingtoncitizen.com

2nd night determines most fair rodeo champs

Roughstock cowboys, bulldoggers, ropers and racers competing during the second performance of the Washington County Fair rodeo earned the majority of the two-day event's prize money Sunday in Arlington. After no cowboys earned 8-second rides on broncs or bulls Saturday inside the Darrell and CoeLeta Logemann Arena, 10 did during...
Plymouth, IN22 WSBT

Friday Night Football Fever: Plymouth Rockies

PLYMOUTH — After an up and down season last year for the Plymouth Rockies, finishing with a 2 and 6 record but able to get past the first round of the playoffs. head coach John Barron knows what he has to do to get a better performance this year. "Well...
Sportschautauquatoday.com

Capacity Crowd Shows Up for First Night of 76th Annual Gerry Rodeo

A capacity crowd turned out for the first night of the 76th annual Gerry Rodeo on Wednesday. Gerry Rodeo spokesman Paul Cooley says the crowd was treated to non-stop rodeo action from outstanding four-legged stock and talented rodeo athletes across the nation. Wednesday also marked the debut of a large video replay board, featuring three cameras to give the fans a second look at the action and make it possible for fans around the world to see action in Gerry via the Cowboy Channel app. Meanwhile, head chef Bruce Gustafson reports that he and his crew served nearly 800 dinners on Wednesday. Those dinners will continue each evening through Saturday from 5:00-8:00 PM. The rodeo continues tonight, as well as Friday and Saturday at 8:00 PM, with more than 240 cowboys and cowgirls from 35 states competing for $50,000 in prize money. Additional information is available at the rodeo website or by phone at (716) 985-4847 or 1-888-985-4847.
Sportschautauquatoday.com

Fans Pack Stands for All Four Nights of 2021 Gerry Rodeo

A spokesman for the Gerry Rodeo says the 76th edition of the rodeo was one of the best that he has ever seen. WDOE News spoke with Paul Cooley after the conclusion of the four-day event that ran from Wednesday to Saturday at the rodeo grounds off Route 60. Cooley believes the people in attendance were "pretty anxious to get out" after last year's rodeo was postponed due to COVID-19. He says the stands were full every night, and approximately 3,600 barbecue beef dinners were sold...
Mishawaka, IN22 WSBT

Friday Night Football Fever: Mishawaka Cavemen

Indiana high school football teams have been on the practice field since Monday preparing for opening night, which is two weeks from tomorrow. But things got taken up a couple notches today-- it's the first day, that full pads are allowed and the Mishawaka Cavemen didn't mind one bit. Mishawaka...
Westfield, NYObserver

‘A special player’

Not many girls in the area struck fear into the eyes of their opponents like Haleigh Dellow when she stepped to the plate this spring. In 12 regular-season games, the Westfield sophomore hit an eye-popping .617. That average ranked her 23rd all-time in New York state history. When Dellow reached...
NHLtheaudl.com

Philadelphia battle the Breeze on Friday night

The Philadelphia Phoenix are back at the South Philadelphia Super Site this Friday, August 6 at 7:30 PM/ET. They’ll take on the DC Breeze for the second straight week, as they look to keep their 2021 playoff hopes alive. The Phoenix fell to DC 12-22 in Week 9, dropping their...

Comments / 0

Community Policy