Friday night at the rodeo

A capacity crowd turned out for the first night of the 76th annual Gerry Rodeo on Wednesday. Gerry Rodeo spokesman Paul Cooley says the crowd was treated to non-stop rodeo action from outstanding four-legged stock and talented rodeo athletes across the nation. Wednesday also marked the debut of a large video replay board, featuring three cameras to give the fans a second look at the action and make it possible for fans around the world to see action in Gerry via the Cowboy Channel app. Meanwhile, head chef Bruce Gustafson reports that he and his crew served nearly 800 dinners on Wednesday. Those dinners will continue each evening through Saturday from 5:00-8:00 PM. The rodeo continues tonight, as well as Friday and Saturday at 8:00 PM, with more than 240 cowboys and cowgirls from 35 states competing for $50,000 in prize money. Additional information is available at the rodeo website or by phone at (716) 985-4847 or 1-888-985-4847.