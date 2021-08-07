No vaccines, masks required at Baylor this fall

Baylor University announced that it wasn't going to require COVID-19 vaccinations or masks this upcoming school year. However, the school does encourage both.

"[The vaccine] protects against severe illness and exempts students, faculty and staff from weekly testing," the school said in a release. "Vaccination also exempts students from quarantine, which is very disruptive to the academic experience."

The school said about 52 percent of the campus was vaccinated. Within that 52 percent, 47.3% were students and over 75% were employees.

When it comes to masks and face coverings, the university is recommending those who are not vaccinated to wear them indoors, including labs. For those who are vaccinated, the school referred them to the new CDC guidance that suggests those fully vaccinated to still wear masks indoors to decrease transmission.

"We will be requiring weekly testing during the first part of the fall semester for non-exempt students, faculty and staff," the school said. "Exemptions are being fully vaccinated or having a positive COVID test within 180 days."