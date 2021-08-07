Cancel
TV tonight: the secrets of pop diva DNA

By Ammar Kalia, Phil Harrison, Graeme Virtue, Hannah Verdier and Paul Howlett
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago

The Queens of Pop: Viva La Diva

9.30pm, BBC Two

Scissor Sister Ana Matronic presents this deep dive into the careers of five of pop’s biggest stars: Beyoncé, Cher, Grace Jones, Madonna and Mariah Carey. Aiming to reclaim the negative connotations of labelling a female artist a “diva”, Ana examines the defining qualities of these five artists to see what marked them out for such huge success, as well as looking forward to future iterations of divadom. The archive performance footage makes this a joyous watch. Ammar Kalia

BBC Proms 2021

6.30pm, BBC Two

The smell of the greasepaint is particularly strong at the Royal Albert Hall tonight as Katie Derham presents an evening of hits from Broadway musicals. The BBC Concert Orchestra will be performing songs from, among others, South Pacific, Anything Goes and My Fair Lady. Phil Harrison

Living Wild: How To Change Your Life

8.30pm, Channel 4

After enduring a tough urban lockdown, presenter and wheelchair user Sophie Morgan heads into the countryside on her motor-trike in search of different ways to live. Among those she embeds with are a shepherdess who lives outdoors, two paragliders and a nomadic pianist. Graeme Virtue

Southern Journey (Revisited)

9pm, Sky Arts

Travelling along the back roads of the rural American south, this meditative film retraces the 1950s journey of ethnomusicologist Alan Lomax, who was making recordings for his Southern Journey collection. We hear the unique music that underpins this southern culture. AK

Casualty

9.30pm, BBC One

Fenisha and Ethan’s wedding day continues in true Casualty style, with the bride receiving an offer to do a runner with someone else and the groom at a hospital appointment. But that’s nothing compared to an ensuing life-shattering accident, when guests head back to the hospital to look after some of their own. Hannah Verdier

John Travolta: Dancefloor Star, Comeback King

9.30pm, Channel 5

From those gyrating hips in Saturday Night Fever to the bewigged singalongs of Hairspray, John Travolta has had a varied career, to say the least. This documentary examines the actor’s rise to stardom, as well as his affiliations with Scientology. AK

Film choice

Saturday Night Fever. Photograph: Allstar Picture Library Ltd./Alamy

Saturday Night Fever, 11pm, Channel 5

John Travolta struts his Bee Gees stuff in the role Quentin Tarantino held dear when reinventing Travolta as a screen icon in Pulp Fiction. His Tony Manero – shop assistant by day, tight-white-suited disco king by night – crackles with energy, his likeable persona struggling against the laddism of his buddies. Paul Howlett

Live sport

Rugby Union: South Africa v British & Irish Lions 4pm, Sky Sports Main Event. Third and final test in the series.

Championship Football: Sheffield United v Birmingham City 7.45pm, Sky Sports Main Event. Clash from Bramall Lane.

French Football: Troyes v Paris Saint-Germain 7.45pm, BT Sport 1. Live from Stade de l’Aube.

