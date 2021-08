Curtis B. Haller, 53, of Elyria Township, died unexpectedly Wednesday, August 4, 2021. He was born April 17, 1968 in Amherst and had been a lifelong area resident. Curtis graduated from Clearview High School in 1986 and had taken computer aided design courses at Lorain County Community College. He worked as a self-employed drywall installer. He had also designed several powder coat sprayers and had received several patents for them.