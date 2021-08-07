Cancel
Visual Art

Art Walk & Open Studios

Cover picture for the articleJoin us on Saturday, August 7th, from 12 to 5pm at the Goldmark Cultural Center for our Summer Art Walk! At this open studios event, the Goldmark artists will be on hand to introduce themselves and their artwork to visitors. With over 110 different artists working across a wide range of disciplines, there is sure to be something for everyone at the Summer Art Walk, whether you are interested in supporting local artists, keeping up with the latest in the North Texas art scene, or simply enjoying an afternoon surrounded by great art and artists. Visitors are encouraged to stop by each studio space at the Goldmark Cultural Center to tour the working spaces of the various Goldmark artists, talk to the artists, and view or purchase their work. Many of the Goldmark artists will also be conducting art demos throughout the day, so on arriving, be sure to check the demo schedule for more detailed information on planned activities.

