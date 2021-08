After twelve years, Left 4 Dead is back. Although, to appease any prowling patent attorneys, we must refer to it as Back 4 Blood. It is developed by Turtle Rock Studios, the team that made Left 4 Dead. It entails the same four-player, first-person slaughter of Left 4 Dead. And it is flooded with the recently—and rottingly—deceased, as though one of Hell’s sewage pipes had ruptured, just like Left 4 Dead. But no. It is Back 4 Blood, and it is here, albeit in beta, with pleasantly rough edges and a frantic refusal to let anyone rest, either in peace or in the momentary lull between massacres—like Left 4 Dead.