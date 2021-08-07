Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Nasher Public: Brian Molanphy

visitdallas.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtist Brian Molanphy has been working primarily in ceramics throughout his two-decade career, but the issues that he explores through this material are the conceptual and physical concerns of sculpture. For his Nasher Public installation, titled Silent Partner, Molanphy brings together a variety of series of ceramics made over the past eight years in an innovative installation that occupies the floor and the wall - territory not typically associated with presentations of ceramics - examining the varied ways one defines space, both within the ceramics themselves as well as the space of the gallery. Molanphy will make drawings on the glass façade of the gallery on July 24 and August 7, further mediating and changing the visitor's experience of the space.

www.visitdallas.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Glass#Fa Ade#Ceramics#Silent Partner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
Related
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

Here Are the 2021 Nasher Artist Grant Winners

Amber Bemak, Christian Cruz, Inyang Essein, Karla Garcia, and Xxavier Edward Carter are the recipients of the Nasher Sculpture Center’s 2021 Artist grants. Cruz lives in Irving while the other four artists live in Dallas. The annual program offers grants to North Texas-based artists that can be used for acquiring...
Sciencegentside.co.uk

A Mysterious Black Sarcophagus Baffling Archaeologists Has Been Opened

Discovered purely by chance, this antique coffin is surprising because of its unusual size, but also because of its exceptional state of preservation, which promises to reveal even more secrets. On July 19th, despite warnings of a possible 'curse,' the sarcophagus was opened. Six feet tall, eight and a half...
Petsgentside.co.uk

Mermaid found swimming in flooded Glasgow street

With much of the British Isles currently suffering on the weather front, one Glasgow resident came across a sight they never thought they'd see during this past weekend's flash floods; a mermaid. A mermaid like no other. However, this wasn't quite the mythical sea creature the man had seen in...
okcheartandsoul.com

T.I. gifts wife Tiny a Maybach for their 11th wedding anniversary

Clifford “T.I.” Harris had a very expensive way to thank his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, for eleven years of marriage. In a new Instagram post, T.I. shared that he had gifted his wife a new Maybach in honor of their 11th wedding anniversary, which was on July 30th. “Feeling a...
Musiccowgirlmagazine.com

Hannah Anders’ “Redneck Riding Hood” Is Red Hot!

Hannah Anders’ alter-ego of Redneck Riding Hood is a girl’s girl who refuses to be manhandled. At its core, this song and the corresponding video are an anthem for women who are unapologetically feminine, Southern, and fiercely independent. Her new music video is red hot, and we’ve got an exclusive first look before its official release tomorrow!
Columbus, INRepublic

Feature Focus: Brian’s picks

1) Maybe you need just a bit of laid-back weekend time, leisurely strolling the vendor booths at the free Columbus Farmers Market on a lazy, sunny Saturday. The weekly gatherings unfold from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. along First Street behind Columbus City Hall downtown. There often is as much visiting and neighborly fellowship as there is purchasing everything from breads to beef. Plus, live music livens up the surroundings. Information: columbusfarmersmarket.org.
EntertainmentPosted by
DFW Community News

Nasher Virtual Field Trip: Architecture

Join the Nasher Sculpture Center for an interactive, virtual tour focused on their architecture. Participants will learn the stories behind the decisions made by architect Renzo Piano, discover hidden features in the building and garden, and connect the Nasher's architecture to locations around the world. You'll have fun with a sketching challenge, so bring a ruler, pencil, eraser, and paper. If you have colored pencils, pens, or markers, you can use them as well.
TV & Videosquicksie983.com

Adventures of Brian & Trisha #4

The fourth of the Adventures of Brian & Trisha brought to you by Lindsey Alicna – KY Farm Bureau Insurance. They spent time collecting trash with a crew from Red River Waste Solutions. Podcast: Download (Duration: 7:23 — 16.9MB)
Lancaster County, PAabc27.com

Author Spotlight : Brian Yarvin

Just a short drive from our studio is the beautiful Lancaster County. With museums, outdoor activities, restaurants, bars, and local shopping, Lancaster is a great place to visit. Brian Yarvin, author of Lancaster County Bucket List shares his inspiration for the travel guide, and a few of his favorite locations in and around Lancaster.
Dallas, TXglasstire.com

Nasher Sculpture Center Announces 2021 Artist Grant Awardees

Dallas’ Nasher Sculpture Center has announced the winners of its 2021 Nasher Artist Grants. The member- and patron-supported grant program is designed to provide support to North Texas artists and curators, and this year will go to five awardees: Amber Bemak, Xxavier Edward Carter, Inyang Essien, and Karla Garcia of Dallas, and Christian Cruz of Irving.
Entertainmentnorthernexpress.com

Brian Stokes Mitchell

Hailed as “Broadway’s last leading man,” Brian brings his iconic voice & commanding stage presence to northern Michigan. The two-time Tony Award-winning singer’s career covers Broadway, television, film & concert appearances, including two performances at the White House.
Galveston, TXvisitdallas.com

Nasher Public: Lauren Cross

For her Nasher Public installation at For Oak Cliff, A Moment of Silence / Let Freedom Ring, Lauren Cross takes as inspiration the announcement of the abolition of slavery in Galveston, Texas, June 19, 1865, two and half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. The spot at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy