BBSxDFW: Open Door Tour - BOUBON-Q Paired Tasting

Who doesn't love a good cookout? Join us for a barbeque and Jim Beam portfolio tasting at Sandaga 813! You'll be greeted with a refreshing welcome cocktail featuring Jim Beam Black and then we'll gather around for an educational yet FUN lunch together. Stick around for mingling and classic cookout games! This is a ticketed event with limited seating. It includes a welcome cocktail in an Open Door Souvenir Mason Jar, food and whiskey pairing, tax and gratuity. Please arrive 15 minutes early so we may begin our session on time. Must be 21+ to attend. To learn more about the BBS Open Door campaign, visit: www.BBSOpenDoor.com Drink responsibly.