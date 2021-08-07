Cancel
‘Mr. Corman’ interview: Gordon-Levitt tackles anxiety, self-doubt in new comedy-drama series

By Preston Barta Film Critic
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 6 days ago
Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Episode 2 of "Mr. Corman," now streaming on Apple TV+. Matt Klitscher/Apple TV+

The first two episodes of Mr. Corman, the new series starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, dropped on Apple TV+ Friday. This double dose gives audiences a taste of the darkly funny yet emotionally sincere 10-part comedy-drama show.

Mr. Corman sees Gordon-Levitt, who also serves as the series creator, as an artist at heart but not trade. The titular character teaches fifth grade in San Fernando Valley after a music career didn’t pan out. We are dropped into Mr. Corman’s life as he tries to navigate feelings of anxiety, loneliness, connection, and self-doubt.

The Denton Record-Chronicle recently sat down with Mr. Gordon-Levitt to discuss his new series, the art of storytelling, and the influences he drew upon when crafting the narrative.

Watch the debut episodes today, followed by weekly drops on Friday for the remaining eight chapters.

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

