Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frederick, MD

Dr. Tamara Gravely Griffin

Lebanon Democrat
 6 days ago

Visitation for Dr. Griffin, 47, will be Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. She will be conveyed to Hartford, Connecticut for services and burial. Tamara was born and raised in Connecticut, and attended Hood College in Frederick, MD. It was there that Dr. Griffin decided to pursue a career in Endodontistry. She received her Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry from the University of Connecticut and went on for additional specialty training at Texas A&M School of Dentistry. After earning both a Certificate in Endodontics and a Master of Science in Education for Health Care Professionals, Dr. Griffin taught endodontics as an Assistant Professor at the University of Tennessee School of Dentistry. She also served as the Chair of Endodontics at Meharry Medical College in Nashville.

www.lebanondemocrat.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
State
Virginia State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Hood College#University Of Tennessee#Endodontistry#The Chair Of Endodontics#Meharry Medical College#Sheats Endodontic Group#Aspen Dental#The Southern Women#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban take Kandahar, Herat in major Afghanistan offensive

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban captured two major Afghan cities, the country’s second- and third-largest after Kabul, and a strategic provincial capital on Thursday, further squeezing the embattled government just weeks before the end of the American military mission in Afghanistan. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks the biggest...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves intact Indiana University's vaccination requirement

The Supreme Court on Thursday left intact Indiana University's requirement that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending classes this fall. The ruling was issued unilaterally by Justice Amy Coney Barrett , who handles emergency matters from Indiana, and came in response to a request earlier this month from eight Indiana students to block the requirement.
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

HHS joins vaccine trend, orders shots for its health workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday. The order from Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy