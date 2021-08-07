Dr. Tamara Gravely Griffin

Visitation for Dr. Griffin, 47, will be Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. She will be conveyed to Hartford, Connecticut for services and burial. Tamara was born and raised in Connecticut, and attended Hood College in Frederick, MD. It was there that Dr. Griffin decided to pursue a career in Endodontistry. She received her Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry from the University of Connecticut and went on for additional specialty training at Texas A&M School of Dentistry. After earning both a Certificate in Endodontics and a Master of Science in Education for Health Care Professionals, Dr. Griffin taught endodontics as an Assistant Professor at the University of Tennessee School of Dentistry. She also served as the Chair of Endodontics at Meharry Medical College in Nashville.