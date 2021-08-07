Cancel
Mark Bennett: Recalling when Terre Haute beat a public health crisis

By Mark Bennett Tribune-Star
Cover picture for the articleIt is possible for the Terre Haute community to unify in response to a public health crisis. Autumn 1962 stands as a clear example. The scourge of polio had frightened kids and their parents, as well as other adults, for years. A scientific breakthrough in 1955 — an injected vaccine developed by Dr. Jonas Salk — was providing protection from the virus that had paralyzed or killed an average of a half-million people yearly, worldwide, since the 1940s. By 1962, an oral vaccine had been devised by Dr. Albert Sabin, containing a mildly active poliovirus, rather than the inactive-virus Salk vaccine. The newer vaccine worked in the intestines to block the virus from ever entering the bloodstream.

