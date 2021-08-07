Cancel
Crawfordsville, IN

Police: Man put loaded gun in woman’s mouth during altercation

By Nick Hedrick
Journal Review
 6 days ago

Police accuse a Crawfordsville man of putting a loaded handgun in a woman’s mouth multiple times during an altercation. John R. Walker, 52, a local dentist, was formally charged Thursday in Montgomery Superior Court 2 with two counts of battery with a deadly weapon, intimidation, two counts of strangulation, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, possession of a syringe, domestic battery, pointing a firearm and possession of a steroid.

