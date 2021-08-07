Woman murdered on West Concord Street in the South End

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The suspect in a murder at a Dallas restaurant earlier this week has been arrested in West Texas, police said. Police said Emanuel Garcia, 35, was booked into jail in Nolan County, in the Sweetwater area, on Thursday for the shooting death of Jesus Canales, 43. Garcia is awaiting extradition to Dallas County. Officers responded to Lupita Cafe on Oates Road at around 2:20 a.m. Monday and found the victim lying in the middle of the parking lot with a gunshot wound, police said. Canales was pronounced dead at the scene. A motive for the shooting is unknown as the investigation continues.