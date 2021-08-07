It’s A Joyce Choice

As Australia moves glacially towards exporting products that mitigate climate change instead of exporting products that increase it, Western Australia is taking Robyn Denholm’s advice seriously. The Chairperson of Tesla recently spoke at a mining conference urging Australians to get involved higher up the value chain with the minerals we are digging out of the ground. Australia’s mining companies are world leaders when it comes to cost-effective practices, but do not exploit the value of their product — just digging it up, putting it on a ship, and sending it somewhere else. This is not just exporting value and profits, but also jobs.