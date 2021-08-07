Cancel
Australia

It’s A Joyce Choice

By David Waterworth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarnaby Joyce is the new leader of the Nationals Party in Australia. Since the Liberals (in name only) govern in a coalition with the Nationals, that makes Barnaby the deputy Prime Minister of Australia. This is frightening stuff, as Mr. Joyce is far more conservative than the right wing of the Liberal Party. He is totally incoherent on climate policy and is pushing for more coal and gas-fired power stations, despite the fact that the industry says it doesn’t need any.

Barnaby Joyce
