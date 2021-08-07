Lightning No Match for Wind Turbine Blade Protection System

Wind turbine's wake, being convectively unstable, may behave as an amplifier of upstream perturbations and make the downstream turbine experience strong inflow fluctuations. In this work, we investigate the effects of the side-to-side motion of a floating offshore wind turbine (FOWT) on wake dynamics using large-eddy simulation and linear stability analysis (LSA) on the NREL 5MW baseline offshore wind turbine. Simulation results reveal that the turbine motion can lead to wake meandering for motion frequencies with the Strouhal number $St = fD/U_\infty \in (0.2,0.6)$ (where $f$ is the motion frequency, $D$ is the rotor diameter, and $U_\infty$ is the incoming wind speed), which lie in the range of the natural roll frequencies of common FOWT designs. This complements the existing wake meandering mechanism, that the side-to-side motion of a FOWT can be a novel origin for the onset of wake meandering. The amplitude of the induced wake meandering can be one order of magnitude higher than the initial perturbation for the most unstable frequencies. The probability density function of the spanwise location of the instantaneous wake centers is observed having two peaks on the time-averaged wake boundaries and a trough near the time-averaged wake centerline, respectively. It is also found that the LSA can predict the least stable frequencies and the amplification factor with acceptable accuracy for motion amplitude $0.01D$. Effects of non-linearity are observed when motion amplitude increases to $0.04D$, for which the most unstable turbine oscillations shift slightly to lower frequencies and the amplification factor decreases.