The heat returns
Morning lows will be in the upper 60s to near 80. Warm moist air returns along with the heat. Highs will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s. Expect some afternoon showers and storms. Rain chances are higher Sunday. It's about a 40% chance with the potential for some storms. Highs will be in the low 90s with a few mid 90s possible. It's looking hot next week with an upper high building across the area. We will still have a daily dose of rain and storms. Watching the tropics. There are now three areas of interest in the Atlantic Basin. Two have a low chance for development. One off the Coast of Africa has a 50% chance. It is dealing with dry air and some wind shear.www.wdsu.com
