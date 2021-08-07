CleanTechnica Webinar Coming Soon: How To Support EV Adoption In Multi-Family Units
CleanTechnica’s next live webinar is coming up! On Wednesday, August 18th, our Founder, Scott Cooney, will moderate a discussion with a few industry experts on how to improve EV charging options and accessibility for those living in multi-family residential properties (condos, apartments, etc.), or for anyone who doesn’t have access to a garage in which to charge their electric vehicle (otherwise known as “garage orphans”).cleantechnica.com
