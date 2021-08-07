Cancel
Technology

CleanTechnica Webinar Coming Soon: How To Support EV Adoption In Multi-Family Units

By Danielle Garland
CleanTechnica
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCleanTechnica’s next live webinar is coming up! On Wednesday, August 18th, our Founder, Scott Cooney, will moderate a discussion with a few industry experts on how to improve EV charging options and accessibility for those living in multi-family residential properties (condos, apartments, etc.), or for anyone who doesn’t have access to a garage in which to charge their electric vehicle (otherwise known as “garage orphans”).

