Kendall Jenner Congratulates Gold Medal-Winning Boyfriend Devin Booker After His Victory at Tokyo Olympics

By Karen Mizoguchi
People
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKendall Jenner was ever the supportive girlfriend thousands of miles away as her NBA boyfriend Devin Booker won his first Olympic gold medal in Tokyo. On Saturday, the supermodel, 25, gave a shout-out to Booker, 24, after he and his USA Basketball teammates defeated France at Saitama Super Arena to finish in first place in the men's basketball tournament on the third to last day of the Tokyo Olympics.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Medal#Nba#Usa Basketball#Phoenix Suns#Instagram Stories#Team Usa#Nbc
