Union City had a lot going on on Saturday evening. If you are a connoisseur of wines, a lover of music, or a fan of equestrian events there was something for you. The horse arena at Harter Park was the site of the second Cowboys and Cops Rodeo sponsored by the Union City Police Department. Tickets were $10.00 for adults, $5.00 for students, and children under 5 were free. The gates opened at 5:00 PM and the event itself began at 7:00 PM.