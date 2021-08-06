Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Heat, humidity will return next week in the 'dog days' of summer

By Brian Donegan
fox29.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA - It's still summer, so the heat and humidity are bound to return at some point. That point is next week. Temperatures were running 6 degrees below average for the month as of Thursday. The high only reached 77 degrees in Philadelphia last Sunday, with much of this past week holding right around 80 degrees in the afternoon. Overnight lows have even dipped into the lower to mid-60s, causing many to shut off the air conditioner and open up the windows to let in the fresh air.

www.fox29.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
Philadelphia, PA
Pets & Animals
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Days#Hot Weather#40 Days#Noaa#Climate Prediction Center#Egyptians#History Com#Sirius#The Dog Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.
Women's HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy