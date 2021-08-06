Heat, humidity will return next week in the 'dog days' of summer

PHILADELPHIA - It's still summer, so the heat and humidity are bound to return at some point. That point is next week. Temperatures were running 6 degrees below average for the month as of Thursday. The high only reached 77 degrees in Philadelphia last Sunday, with much of this past week holding right around 80 degrees in the afternoon. Overnight lows have even dipped into the lower to mid-60s, causing many to shut off the air conditioner and open up the windows to let in the fresh air.