GREEN BAY — It is still just a practice, even though Matt LaFleur is planning to incorporate some live-tackling this year. Nevertheless, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the Green Bay Packers’ annual Family Night a year ago, the event will return to Lambeau Field on Saturday night. And while the sold-out practice has always been a useful tool for acclimating young players to their new surroundings, it will take on added value this time around.