Xpediator inks warehouse deal with e-commerce specialist Synergy

By Josh White
ShareCast
 5 days ago

Freight management services provider Xpediator has formed a strategic partnership with the Northampton-based e-commerce fulfilment company Synergy Retail Support, it announced on Friday. The AIM-traded firm said Synergy, founded in 2009, provides bespoke business-to-consumer and business-to-business fulfilment and e-commerce returns...

www.sharecast.com

E Commerce, Toys, Synergy Retail Support
