Cleveland doctor issues warning: 'We are only 2-3 weeks from things getting really bad here in Ohio'

A lot of Ohioans, especially the poor ones, don't trust the COVID vaccine and many of them have a good reason. Let me preface this by stating that I am not an anti-vaxxer. I got my Coronavirus vaccine as possible. I put on my mask and headed straight to the head of a socially distanced line. A whole lot of my fellow Ohioans did not and will not. They don't trust the government, the FDA, or pharmaceutical companies. And you know something, they have good reasons. Especially residents of Southern Ohio's Appalachian region. Experts say only about 37% of residents of Scioto County have chosen to get vaccinated. You might think they're a bunch of stupid hillbillies who believe in conspiracy theories. They're actually a bunch of hillbillies who were on the receiving end of a conspiracy.