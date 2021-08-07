Cancel
Ohio State

Cleveland doctor issues warning: 'We are only 2-3 weeks from things getting really bad here in Ohio'

WKYC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND — In an effort to counter the ongoing spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Mike DeWine repeatedly urged more Ohioans to get vaccinated in a Friday press briefing. "We now have this delta variant that is everywhere in Ohio as [Ohio's Chief Medical Officer] Dr. [Bruce] Vandherhoff, a month ago, predicted," DeWine said during the question-and-answer portion of his press conference.

Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Have These 2 Popular Seasonings, Destroy Them Now, FDA Says

Let's face it—your spice cabinet probably has quite a few old bottles of seasonings you never touch. But a new recall posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on July 27 will likely have you taking stock of what's on your spice rack—and maybe even throwing a few bottles away. McCormick & Company, Inc., one of the most trusted brands in the world of seasonings and spices, announced that it's voluntarily recalling two very popular products and they say you need to throw them away ASAP. Read on to find out if what you're sprinkling on your dinner is safe to eat.
Ohio StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This Is the Worst Hot Spot in Ohio

The U.S. has reported more than 33.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Jul 15, 2021. More than 600,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. The virus has spread throughout the country in a way that has been difficult to predict, surging in one region, then showing signs […]
Ohio StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Poor Ohioans Burned By Opioid Lies Say No To Vaccine

A lot of Ohioans, especially the poor ones, don't trust the COVID vaccine and many of them have a good reason. Let me preface this by stating that I am not an anti-vaxxer. I got my Coronavirus vaccine as possible. I put on my mask and headed straight to the head of a socially distanced line. A whole lot of my fellow Ohioans did not and will not. They don't trust the government, the FDA, or pharmaceutical companies. And you know something, they have good reasons. Especially residents of Southern Ohio's Appalachian region. Experts say only about 37% of residents of Scioto County have chosen to get vaccinated. You might think they're a bunch of stupid hillbillies who believe in conspiracy theories. They're actually a bunch of hillbillies who were on the receiving end of a conspiracy.
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

COVID transmission tracker: 9 Northeast Ohio counties in the red

(WJW) – The Centers for Disease Control is tracking data from health departments across the U.S. to monitor COVID-19 transmission rates. The data ranks counties as high, substantial, moderate, or low. Here is a map of transmission rates in Ohio for the time period of Sunday August 1 through Saturday...
Public Healthcityxtramagazine.com

'This Is Your Fault': Greg Abbott Slammed For Asking Hospitals To Delay Surgeries While Refusing Mask Mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday took actions to respond to the surge of coronavirus in his state as he continued to refuse to take any actions to slow the spread. On Monday, CNN reported that the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Commerce and the Texas Health Hospital in Rockwall temporarily closed their emergency rooms due to the surge of the COVID-19 Delta variant.
Ohio StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Ohio Where COVID-19 is Growing the Fastest

The U.S. has reported more than 35.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 10. There have been more than 612,000 reported deaths from COVID-19-related causes — the highest death toll of any country. The extent of the spread of the novel coronavirus continues to vary considerably from state to state, and from city to […]
Cuyahoga County, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County to offer jail inmates free snacks, phone calls to get vaccinated: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. The heat continues today, with highs in the upper 80s and a heat index in the mid-90s. There is a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. More storms are possible overnight, with temps in the low 70s. Read more.
Ohio StatePosted by
Mahoning Matters

BREAKING | Ohio's new COVID-19 cases again above 2,500 today; more Valley cases

COLUMBUS — The state health department reported more new cases of COVID-19 in the Mahoning Valley in a single day than on Wednesday. There have been 136 new cases in the Valley reported since Wednesday, according to the latest update from the Ohio Department of Health. That includes 50 new cases in Mahoning County (for a total of 23,170 to date), 57 new cases in Trumbull (17,214) and 29 new cases in Columbiana (9,434).

