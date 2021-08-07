In this Corner: Cena, Goldberg return to WWE have helped the business
The returns of John Cena and Bill Goldberg to WWE have helped business there and AEW continues to do incredibly well at selling tickets to upcoming shows without having formally announced what fans are expecting, but last week has been a tough one otherwise for the pro wrestling fraternity with the passing of three big names of the past in Beautiful Bobby Eaton of the Midnight Express, The Masked Assassin Jody Hamilton and manager Bert Prentiss.www.newsitem.com
