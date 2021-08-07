PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, ALABAMA IN RE: THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MATTIE RUTH MILLER, DECEASED CASE NUMBER 2021-0182 NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT TO BE PUBLISHED BY PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE Letters Testamentary on the estate of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 2nd day of August, 2021, by the Honorable Talmadge East, claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same with in time allowed by law or the same will be barred. Jessie L. Miller Personal Representative of the Estate of: Mattie Ruth Miller Mack Clayton Attorney for Personal Representative P.O. Box 221 Alexander City, Alabama 35011-0221 256-329-0432 Alexander City Outlook: Aug. 7,14 and 21, 2021 EST/MILLER,M.