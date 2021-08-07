Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Faulk, Hand, Hyde, Spink by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 20:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-14 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 845 AM CDT. Target Area: Crawford The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin Kickapoo River at Gays Mills affecting Crawford County. Kickapoo River at Steuben affecting Crawford County. For the Kickapoo River...including Ontario, La Farge, Viola, Readstown, Soldiers Grove, Gays Mills, Steuben...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Saturday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Kickapoo River at Steuben. * Until Saturday evening. * At 7:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.1 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Thursday was 13.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.2 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Water starts to affect business and residences and minor flooding affects lowlands and lower roads. * Impact...At 12.5 feet, Water reaches the bottom support beams of the bridge. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Bridge Street near the gage begins to flood and Highway 179 may be threatened.