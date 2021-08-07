Cancel
Faulk County, SD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Faulk, Hand, Hyde, Spink by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 23:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Faulk; Hand; Hyde; Spink The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hand County in central South Dakota Northern Hyde County in central South Dakota Southeastern Faulk County in north central South Dakota Southwestern Spink County in northeastern South Dakota * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1210 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ree Heights, or 9 miles east of Highmore, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Polo, Orient, Rockham and Miranda. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

