Parish shares annual update on flood protection efforts
LAPLACE — Each year, St. John the Baptist Parish provides updates on local flood mitigation and protection efforts. As several flood protection projects get underway, one major accomplishment this year was that the Parish was upgraded from a Class 8 to a Class 7 in the National Flood Insurance Community Rating System Program in Spring 2021, allowing residents to receive a discount on their flood insurance premiums.www.lobservateur.com
Comments / 0