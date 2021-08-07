Lifelong Railroader Dan McLane steps down as Brunswick boys hoops coach

Dan McLane’s connection to Brunswick High School boys basketball began long before he became the team’s varsity head coach in 2004. When McLane was a first-grader, his older brother played for the Railroaders, and McLane himself played for Brunswick when it won the 1977 Class 1A (then Class C) state title. He then contributed to the program as a coach, starting at the eighth grade level in 1986-87 and later serving as a volunteer bench coach and JV coach.